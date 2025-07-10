Donald Trump Jr. acquires stake in Bitcoin-heavy social media company Thumzup

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 14:35
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.563-3.05%

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has invested in Thumzup Media Corp., a social media firm building a Bitcoin treasury.

According to Bloomberg, Trump Jr. acquired 350,000 shares of the Los Angeles-based company, valued at over $4 million at the time of disclosure.

Notably, the purchase was made following a recommendation from his investment adviser, and he has no active role within the company. 

The stake was revealed shortly after a $6 million private placement of convertible preferred stock, arranged by Dominari Securities, where both Donald Jr. and his brother Eric Trump serve as advisers to the parent company.

Thumzup, which operates an app that pays users to promote products on platforms like Instagram, has posted minimal revenue alongside net losses. In the first quarter of 2025, the firm reported a $2.2 million loss on just $151 in revenue. 

Despite the financial performance, the firm has attracted attention due to its Bitcoin-forward treasury strategy.

Thumzup’s involvement with Bitcoin began in November 2024, when its board approved plans to purchase up to $1 million in BTC to diversify corporate reserves at a time when institutional support for Bitcoin was taking off and massive inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs were making headlines.

By January 2025, Thumzup doubled down on its strategy, increasing its holdings to 19.106 BTC, then valued at approximately $2 million, and authorizing up to 90% of its surplus cash for Bitcoin allocation. It has also paid some of its Associate Salesperson Program participants in Bitcoin as part of its adoption strategy.

As previously reported by crypto.news, Thumzup recently amended its universal shelf registration filing with the SEC to be able to raise up to $500 million over the next three years. 

While the registration is not yet effective, the company has disclosed plans to allocate some of the proceeds to expand its Bitcoin treasury.   

The Trumps and crypto

For the Trump family, the move builds on a steady progression of crypto-linked activity. Beyond their roles at Dominari, Eric Trump recently joined the advisory board of Metaplanet, a Japanese firm known for holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet. 

Meanwhile, Trump Media & Technology Group, parent to Truth Social, has raised $2.3 billion with plans to allocate funds toward Bitcoin.

At the same time, their venture World Liberty Financial, launched by Donald Trump and his sons, has issued a stablecoin, recently attracted over $100 million from a UAE fund, and reportedly generated tens of millions in revenue.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001524+36.92%
1
1$0.006201+19.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001577-3.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Aster
ASTER$1.6103-13.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.51871-11.30%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:23
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243-0.24%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.161-10.60%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Tin tức Dogecoin: Sự chấp nhận tăng lên, các tổ chức đầu tư mua vào khi giá hướng đến Breakout lớn