USDT Prices Surge in Argentina as Dollar Demand Spikes

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/10 07:30
Threshold
T$0.01538-0.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,340.21-0.70%
Boom
BOOM$0.033615+18.90%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0003705-4.55%

USDT prices have reportedly risen in Argentina as demand for US dollars rises in the Latin American nation.

Criptonoticias reported that the price of USDT rose above the 1,280 peso mark on July 8. At the time of writing, that would price USDT at USD 1.02, rather than USD 1.00.

The news comes just three months after the Lemon Cash platform, one of the country’s most popular crypto exchanges, recorded an all-time high for stablecoin purchases.

The firm said that between April 14, between 10 am and 11 am, stablecoin transactions grew by more than 350% hour-on-hour.

A graph showing the USDT market cap over the past 12 months.The USDT market cap over the past 12 months. (Source: CoinMarketCap)

USDT: Argentina Demand Growing?

The same crypto exchange said that stablecoin buying is a growing trend in Argentina. It announced that, in February this year, combined USD-pegged coin trading volumes were 2.5 times higher than the monthly average for 2024.

Experts and media analysts in the nation have credited much of the rise to the Argentine government’s announcement on April 13 that it would lift a much-maligned cap on USD buying.

The foreign exchange restrictions were first imposed back in 2019, when Buenos Aires attempted to address ballooning inflation rates and falling domestic investment rates.

However, the newspaper La Nacion claimed that other factors are also at play.

Fears of a peso devaluation remain high. And while the government has seemingly emerged victorious in its battle with hyperinflation, trust in the peso remains low.

Dollarization Plans Still in Play?

Ahead of his election in 2023, President Javier Milei promised to scrap the Argentine peso and dollarize the country’s economy.

Media outlets also pointed to growing “uncertainty” ahead of legislative elections slated for October 26.

Criptonoticias wrote that “many savers are seeking refuge in dollar-denominated assets in the face of possible changes in the government’s economic direction.”

However, experts also pointed to new Christmas bonus rules, which this year saw companies pay their employees bonuses in June.

This has led many to invest surplus funds in assets they think can store value in the medium and long term.

For many, this is the US dollar. But for others, it is Bitcoin (BTC), which also remains popular in Argentina.

Many traders use USDT and other USD-pegged coins to buy and sell BTC.

A graph showing USDT prices versus the Argentine Peso over the past month.USDT prices versus the Argentine Peso over the past month. (Source: Google Finance)

However, others explained that FOMO (fear of missing out) may also be driving the dollar market.

The concept of the “dólar barato” (literally: “cheap dollar”) appears to have taken root in the Argentinian markets.

An acceleration of the agricultural sector’s liquidation process was cited as another factor.

This refers to a recurring Argentine economic phenomenon whereby farmers and exporters convert their foreign currency earnings from agricultural exports into fiat pesos. The consulting firm Ecolatina explained to La Nation:

Black Market USD Prices Also Climbing

Criptonoticias, meanwhile, explained that “dólar barato” sees savers “buy to protect themselves, which in turn increases demand and pushes the price up.”

In other words, the outlet concluded, “the rise ultimately occurs because of the trading activity of people who anticipate” a rise in USD prices.

La Nacion explained that black market dollar prices are also on the rise, climbing 3.25% from July 4 to July 7.

The rate if MEP dollar, which is used to legally dollarize savings as an emergency measure, climbed 2.4% from ARS 29.52 to ARS 1,276.44 in the same period.

Earlier this month, the USDT operator Tether announced it was exploring a joint Bitcoin mining project powered by Brazilian renewable energy sources.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001524+36.92%
1
1$0.006201+19.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001577-3.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Aster
ASTER$1.6103-13.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.51871-11.30%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:23
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243-0.24%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.161-10.60%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Tin tức Dogecoin: Sự chấp nhận tăng lên, các tổ chức đầu tư mua vào khi giá hướng đến Breakout lớn