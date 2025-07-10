Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $218 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 5 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 10 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 9, Eastern Time) was US$218 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$126 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$53.003 billion.

The second largest ETF is ARKB, which is a subsidiary of Ark Invest and 21Shares, with a daily net inflow of US$56.9577 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.748 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$139.389 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.33%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$50.156 billion.