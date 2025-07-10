Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$211 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days

By: PANews
2025/07/10 11:55
LayerNet
NET$0.00007943+1.31%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$211 million yesterday (July 9, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$159 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.853 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$29.5293 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.777 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$11.842 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.58%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.718 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001522+36.62%
1
1$0.00605+17.79%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00158-2.82%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Aster
ASTER$1.6022-13.66%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.50993-11.67%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:23
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245+0.16%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1605-10.53%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói