The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93% By: PANews 2025/07/10 10:47

TOKEN $0.01244 -0.55%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official page, the WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened for community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%. Voting will end on July 17. The proposal aims to solicit community opinions and officially launch token transferability. If the proposal is approved, the team will start the token distribution to eligible early supporters and start community governance through a second vote to decide the unlocking of the remaining tokens.