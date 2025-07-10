US Senators Seek Sanctions on El Salvador’s President for Bitcoin Abuse and Human Rights Violations

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CryptoSlate, U.S. Democratic Senators Chris Van Hollen, Tim Kaine and Alex Padilla jointly proposed the "El Salvador Accountability Act", which calls for sanctions against El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and his cabinet members. The bill accuses the El Salvador government of violating human rights and abusing Bitcoin, and requires freezing the assets of relevant personnel in the United States, denying visas and suspending economic assistance. It also requires the State Department to submit a detailed report on the use of cryptocurrency by the El Salvador government within 90 days.

Bukele responded on social media that the proposal was "ridiculous" and hinted that the US had impure motives. It is worth noting that Bukele has had frequent interactions with Trump recently. In April, he went to the White House to discuss immigration issues. In June, Trump's advisers also discussed the possibility of cryptocurrency cooperation with him. El Salvador became the first country in the world to use Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021.