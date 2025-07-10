Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings by 5,072 ETH in the early morning, and its total holdings have exceeded 210,000 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/10 09:45

ETH $4,347.97 -2.45%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the listed company Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 5,072 ETH (worth US$13.51 million) 9 hours ago. Its total ETH holdings currently exceed 210,700 (worth approximately US$584.52 million).