A whale spent 27.5 million USDT to buy ETH and AAVE By: PANews 2025/07/10 08:49

AAVE $276.41 -2.52% ETH $4,348.75 -2.43%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 27.5 million USDT to buy ETH and AAVE: 25 million USDT was used to buy 9187.52 ETH at an average price of US$2,721; 2.5 million USDT was used to buy 8243.44 AAVE at an average price of US$303.27.