Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement By: PANews 2025/07/10 08:38

BANK $0.13493 +3.02%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Bloomberg, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced the list of participating institutions in the "Project Acacia" tokenized asset settlement research project. The project was jointly initiated by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Center to explore how digital currency innovation can support the development of Australia's wholesale tokenized asset market. 24 institutions were selected to participate in the test, including major banks and fintech companies such as ANZ Bank and Commonwealth Bank. The test assets cover a variety of categories such as fixed income, private markets, accounts receivable and carbon credits, and will evaluate settlement solutions such as stablecoins, bank deposit tokens and wholesale central bank digital currencies. The test will last for 6 months and the final report will be released in the first quarter of 2026. Brad Jones, assistant governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, said the project is an important measure to ensure that Australia's payment system adapts to the digital age.