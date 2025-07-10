SEC confirms receipt of amendment regarding physical redemption for Bitwise spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs By: PANews 2025/07/10 07:08

PANews reported on July 10 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that it had received an amendment to the Bitwise spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF regarding the physical redemption method.