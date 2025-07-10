BREAKING: Bitcoin price hits record high as ETF demand overwhelms bearish market setup

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 04:07
Mode Network
MODE$0.0012-4.98%
MAY
MAY$0.03762-1.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00417+0.24%

Bitcoin has officially entered price discovery mode, breaking its May high as bearish indicators failed to contain ETF-led flows, growing corporate balance sheet adoption, and macro tailwinds. Traders who bet against the breakout are now fueling the rally’s next leg.

On July 9, Bitcoin (BTC) surged over 2% to trade just above its prior all-time high of $111,970 set in May. The rally defied a wall of skepticism: short interest had climbed to $35 billion ahead of the move, while technical indicators flashed bearish divergences.

Bitcoin’s all-time high could be seen as confirmation that institutional capital flows, not retail leverage, now dictate crypto’s inflection points. The original cryptocurrency entered into the uncharted territory amid a macro environment clouded by hawkish labor data and a sudden drop in rate-cut expectations, defying short-term bearish sentiment that had gripped markets earlier in the week.

Institutional tsunami, macro tailwinds defy bearish resistance

Bitcoin’s breakout comes at a time when the traditional drivers of crypto rallies, such as halving narratives and speculative retail euphoria, have been sidelined by more durable capital flows.

What appeared as counterintuitive price action, when BTC soared despite cooling rate-cut bets and rising short positions, reveals a fundamental market shift. The $35 billion in open short interest that accumulated ahead of the breakout became fuel for the rally, as ETF inflows and corporate buying created a supply squeeze that forced bears to cover positions.

Data shows spot Bitcoin ETFs absorbed 245,000 BTC in Q2 alone, equivalent to nearly 1% of the total supply, while public companies beyond Strategy aggressively added billions in Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Standard Chartered analysts call this a “new flow regime,” where institutional absorption outpaces new supply from miners by a 3:1 margin.

At the same time, broader risk markets have firmed around a surprisingly resilient U.S. economy. The June nonfarm payrolls report came in well above expectations, with 147,000 jobs added and the unemployment rate falling to 4.1%.

That data prompted a sharp repricing in interest rate expectations. CME FedWatch now shows just a 5% chance of a July cut, down from 24% earlier this week. While tighter policy would typically pressure risk assets, Bitcoin’s rise alongside equities suggests it’s being repriced less as a high-beta asset and more as a liquidity magnet in a capital-constrained world.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also gained on Wednesday, with the Dow adding 164 points, or 0.4%.

Favorable geopolitics?

Geopolitics added unexpected tailwinds. On July 9, the Trump administration fired warning shots at six nations, slapping Algeria and Iraq with 30% tariffs, while Brunei, Libya, and Moldova face 25% duties, and the Philippines braces for 20%.

This marks the latest escalation in a broader tariff offensive, following threats against Japan and South Korea earlier in the week. Historically, such measures trigger inflation, supply chain disruptions, and equity sell-offs. But Bitcoin’s eerie calm suggests traders aren’t panicking, at least not yet.

According to CoinShares’ James Butterfill, that may be a temporary illusion. “In the short term, tariffs slow growth and spook risk assets, including Bitcoin,” he noted in a report earlier this year.

Nansen’s Nicolai Sondergaard cautions against overreading the frenzy. “Increased tariff announcements will likely spook the market,” he told crypto.news, “but players are conditioned to expect last-minute deals.” The real test comes August 1, and if tariffs take effect, Bitcoin’s rangebound complacency could shatter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001522+36.62%
1
1$0.00605+17.79%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00158-2.82%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Aster
ASTER$1.6022-13.66%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.50993-11.67%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:23
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245+0.16%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1605-10.53%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói