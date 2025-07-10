US media: OpenAI's open language model is coming soon By: PANews 2025/07/10 00:13

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the US technology media The Verge, the complex relationship between Microsoft (MSFT.O) and OpenAI is about to usher in a dramatic turning point. Just as the two parties renegotiated the contract to allow OpenAI to reorganize as a for-profit company, OpenAI is preparing to release an open language model, which may further exacerbate the rift between the two companies. People familiar with the matter revealed that the AI laboratory led by Sam Altman is about to release an open weight model next week. The model will not only be available on OpenAI and Microsoft Azure servers, but will also be open to other cloud service providers. Unlike the closed weight model usually adopted by OpenAI, the weight parameters (a training parameter) disclosed this time will be open to the public. This openness means that companies and governments can deploy the model independently.