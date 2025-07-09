Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 718 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 11,803 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/09 23:27

BTC $121,279.08 -0.77% ETH $4,353.24 -2.27% NET $0.00007944 +1.35%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 718 BTC (about 78.23 million USD) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 613 BTC and currently holds 700,920 BTC (about 76.33 billion USD). 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 11,803 ETH (about 31.25 million USD), iShares had an inflow of 9,684 ETH and currently holds 1,836,453 ETH (about 4.86 billion USD).