In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 172 million US dollars, mainly long orders By: PANews 2025/07/09 23:30

PANews reported on July 9 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $172 million, of which $122 million was for long orders and $50.4303 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $30.1554 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $56.3391 million. PANews reported on July 9 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $172 million, of which $122 million was for long orders and $50.4303 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $30.1554 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $56.3391 million.