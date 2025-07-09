The Blockchain Group set to expand trading of its Bitcoin-backed shares via US OTCID listing

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:28
The Blockchain Group is set to broaden its global reach with a US OTCID secondary listing alongside companies like Air France KLM and Nestlé.

The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, is in the final steps of getting listed on the US OTCID market — a platform that provides a transparent and regulated environment for international companies to engage US investors.

According to the official press release, the Blockchain Group chose OTCID for its US listing because it follows financial reporting standards compatible with Euronext Growth, where the company already reports. The market also hosts major European companies such as Air France KLM, Nestlé, and Intesa Sanpaolo.

This listing will not involve issuing new shares or raising capital. Instead, existing shares currently traded on Euronext Growth Paris will be made available to US investors through a secondary listing on the OTCID market. Shares will be traded in US dollars and settled according to US market standards via market makers who will facilitate liquidity and compliance.

The upcoming listing on the US OTCID market comes amid The Blockchain Group’s ongoing efforts to accumulate more Bitcoin, with the latest purchase just days ago adding 116 BTC. The BTC purchases were funded through strategic capital raises, enabling the company to steadily increase its BTC holdings and reinforce its position as a leading Bitcoin Treasury Company.

As of the latest report, The Blockchain Group and its Luxembourg unit now hold a total of 1,904 BTC, acquired for a cumulative €172 million, with an average entry price of approximately €90,332 per BTC. This represents about 1.12% of the 170,000 BTC target the company aims to accumulate by 2032.

Continued Bitcoin buys are clearly paying off for The Blockchain Group, which recently reported an impressive year-to-date BTC yield of approximately 1,349%.

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
