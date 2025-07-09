Crypto.com strikes travel payments deal with Emirates airline

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:29
The airline is teaming up with the crypto exchange to introduce crypto payments in travel, aiming to meet growing customer demand for digital asset options.

According to a July 9 announcement, Emirates has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Crypto.com to integrate digital payments into its services. The rollout will begin with Crypto.com Pay, allowing customers to use cryptocurrency as a payment option for flights and other transactions.

The agreement was formalized in Dubai, witnessed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline & Group. It was signed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Mohammed Al Hakim, President of Crypto.com’s UAE operations.

Emirates stated that the move reflects its broader digital strategy and goal of offering flexible payment options for customers. The partnership builds on its earlier interest in crypto payments dating back to 2022, when COO Adel Ahmed Al-Redha had floated plans to accept Bitcoin (BTC) shortly after the UAE introduced crypto-friendly regulations.

Commenting on the deal, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said the airline sees growing demand and momentum around crypto as a legitimate payment method, especially among tech-driven travelers.

“Partnering with Crypto.com to integrate cryptocurrency into our digital payments system reflects Emirates’ commitment to meeting evolving customer preferences, in addition to tapping into younger, tech-savvy customer segments who prefer digital currencies,” he said.

Crypto.com President and COO Eric Anziani added that the partnership marks another step in expanding real-world use cases for crypto payments, and will drive momentum for the broader digital asset industry.

The feature is expected to go live next year, once internal readiness and regulatory approvals are in place. Both Emirates and Crypto.com will also explore leveraging promotional marketing campaigns to create awareness and encourage adoption of this new payment solution.

If completed, Emirates would become one of the first major international airlines to fully integrate crypto into its payment stack.

