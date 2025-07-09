Tether stores $8b worth of gold in a secret vault in Swiss: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 18:17

Stablecoin issuer giant Tether reportedly owns almost 80 tons gold that backs its assets. The gold stockpile is kept in a vault in Switzerland in an undisclosed location for security reasons.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Chief Executive Paolo Ardoino said that the pile of gold is worth $8 billion. He claimed that the gold is kept in a facility that is the most “most secure vault in the world.”

Although, the company would not reveal its location for security reasons. Ardoino also declined to disclose when the vault was establish. The only detail he unveiled was that the vault is based somewhere in Switzerland.

At the moment, the USDT (USDT) stablecoin issuer Tether holds nearly 80 tons of gold, with most of it being owned directly by the company. The amount is almost equal to the total value of metals and other commodities held by UBS Group. This large stockpile makes Tether one of the largest gold holders in the world outside of banks and nation states.

Ardoino acknowledged the rise in safe haven assets especially gold compared to fiat currency in his interview with Bloomberg. He said the decision to have their own vault instead of paying vault operators was driven by the rising cost of the asset.

“Gold, I think should be logically a safer asset than any national currency. So eventually, I think that if people start to get concerned about the potential increase of the debt of United States, they might look at alternatives,” said Ardoino.

According to the data from Trading Economics, gold has rallied as much as 38.5% in the past year. It also reached a new all-time high at $3,390 on April 21. At press time, it sits at a value of $3,289. Gold is often used as a hedge by investors against inflation, much like how Bitcoin (BTC) is viewed the same way.

“Every single central bank in the BRICS countries is buying gold, so that is why gold price went up in our opinion,” he said.

Earlier in April, the stablecoin giant issued 7.7 tons of physical gold to back its digital asset Tether Gold or XAUT (XAUT), which currently holds pure gold as a reserve backing on a 1:1 ratio. At press time, XAUT’s market cap stands at more than $811 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001525+37.38%
1
1$0.005815+12.56%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001579-3.42%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003126-4.60%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.0075-0.79%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01244-0.08%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1595-11.53%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói