Robinhood defends stock tokens amid EU probe, says more firms want in

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 18:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.0308+32.75%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13524+2.34%

The trading platform’s CEO has spoken out in defense of the newly launched investment products, following news that regulators are taking a closer look.

In a Tuesday interview with Bloomberg, Tenev addressed the ongoing probe led by the Central Bank of Lithuania, which is currently reviewing the structure and marketing of the blockchain-based investment products.

According to the CEO, the firm is in discussions with the regulator and aims to prove the legitimacy of the stock tokens. He emphasized that the tokens are meant to give retail investors access to private companies, expressing confidence that they will hold up under regulatory review.

“We’re confident, we think that these are not only important but they’ll withstand the highest form of scrutiny. So, we welcome the discussion with regulators as always,” he said.

Tenev’s remarks follow recent controversy around the tokens, which are promoted as offering eligible EU-based users exposure to shares of private companies like OpenAI and SpaceX. The offering came under fire after OpenAI publicly denied any affiliation, clarifying that Robinhood was not authorized to offer equity in the company.

Despite the pushback, the CEO added that interest in the model is growing. He noted that many firms are now actively exploring ways to offer their own shares through similar tokenized structures aimed at retail investors.

“Since our announcement, I’ve had a deluge of inquiries, private companies that actually want to access retail, to have their shares tokenized,” he said.

When asked about the classification of the stock tokens, the Robinhood CEO stated that the products are technically derivatives under the EU MiCA framework, but still qualify as crypto assets under Europe’s digital asset regulations.

He also confirmed that the company is in ongoing talks with financial authorities in other markets, including the United States and the United Kingdom, and hopes to expand access to the tokens globally in the near future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001525+37.38%
1
1$0.005815+12.56%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001579-3.42%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003126-4.60%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.0075-0.79%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01244-0.08%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1595-11.53%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói