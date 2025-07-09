A "smart money" address once again built a position of 7,964 AAVE, currently worth about $2.38 million By: PANews 2025/07/09 17:06

AI $0.1228 -2.07% SMART $0.004229 -0.21% AAVE $276.91 -2.03%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Aunt Ai , the "smart money" that had built a position in AAVE at the low point in 2022 and made a profit of $ 825,000 bought 7,964 AAVE again five months later, currently worth about $ 2.38 million. It is reported that the funds bought AAVE at $ 152 per coin in March 2022 and sold it at $ 275 in February 2025 , with a return rate of 80.8% . This position was built three years after the last operation.