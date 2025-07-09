Japanese clothing chain Mac House plans to invest 1.7 billion yen in Bitcoin, starting on September 17

PANews reported on July 9 that Mac House, a national chain clothing brand in Japan, announced its specific crypto asset investment plan on July 9, planning to start purchasing Bitcoin (BTC) from September 17, 2025. The investment strategy will be based on the regular "dollar cost averaging method", while flexibly adjusting the purchase timing and amount when the market falls sharply.

The funds for this investment came from the company's third-party private placement on June 19, and the scale of funds raised exceeded expectations. On the basis of the original plan to invest 800 million yen, an additional 915 million yen was invested, bringing the total investment amount to 1.715 billion yen. The main investor in this capital increase, EVO FUND, has previously supported a number of Japanese companies in implementing Bitcoin vault strategies, including MetaPlanet and Remixpoint.

Earlier news, Japanese clothing chain brand Mac House announced its entry into the Bitcoin mining field .