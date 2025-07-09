ChatGPT is testing a mysterious feature called "Study Together" By: PANews 2025/07/09 13:30

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Tonghuashun Finance, ChatGPT is testing a mysterious new feature called "Study Together". This feature has appeared in the tool list of some ChatGPT subscribers, and seems to be an attempt by ChatGPT to become a better educational tool. Unlike the traditional question-answering mode, the "Study Together" mode may ask more questions and require users to answer them themselves, similar to OpenAI's response to Google's LearnLM.