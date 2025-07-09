South Korean gaming giant Wemade and Woori Bank have both submitted stablecoin-related trademark applications By: PANews 2025/07/09 11:35

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Digital Asset, South Korea's Woori Bank, gaming giant Wemade, technology company Tscientific and South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV have all submitted stablecoin-related trademark applications.