An ancient whale sold 1,000 ETH again in the early morning and currently still holds 23,619 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/09 10:39

ETH $4,357.03 -1.97%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "ETH IC0 1 million ETH whale" directly sold 1,000 ETH on the chain 8 hours ago, worth US$2.61 million, with a cost price of only US$0.31. Since July 2024, the whale has sold a total of 358,599.97 ETH, with a total value of US$897 million; it currently still holds 23,619 ETH, equivalent to approximately US$61.56 million.