Coinbase Launches Onramp API to Support Developers to Build “Buy Coins with Apple Pay” Features into Apps By: PANews 2025/07/09 10:23

PANews reported on July 9 that the Coinbase developer platform announced the launch of the Onramp API, which allows developers to build the ability to purchase cryptocurrencies using Apple Pay in their apps without pop-ups, redirects, or account logins. The feature is now available on Moonshot. This release marks the first API-based deposit channel supported by Coinbase. Features of the Onramp API include: providing a customizable user experience, with the app as the interface, without redirects; fast integration, with a single endpoint to create and execute deposit transactions; support for Apple Pay, for the fastest conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency; and support for guest checkout, without the need to log in to a Coinbase account. However, this feature is currently limited to the United States, and users must have a U.S. mobile number and pay in U.S. dollars.