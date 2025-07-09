U.S. national debt hits record high for first time since February, reaching $36.58 trillion By: PANews 2025/07/09 09:58

U $0.002608 -46.27% DEBT $0.0003987 -4.34% GURU $0.000694 -12.92%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Watcher Guru data, the U.S. national debt hit a record high for the first time since February, reaching 36.58 trillion U.S. dollars.