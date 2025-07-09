A whale/institution sold 33,582 ETH in the early morning and exchanged them for 85.38 million USDC By: PANews 2025/07/09 08:16

USDC $0,9994 -0,02% ETH $4 353,77 -2,08%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institution that had previously made a profit of $30 million on ETH sold 33,582 ETH at an average price of $2,512 in the early morning, exchanged it for 85.38 million USDC and deposited it into Aave V3. The whale currently still holds 100,000 ETH (worth $261.2 million), which is pledged on the Lido platform.