AI-driven crypto trading platform OlaXBT completes $3.38 million seed round led by Amber Group By: PANews 2025/07/09 07:13

PANews reported on July 9 that according to official news, AI-driven crypto trading platform OlaXBT announced the completion of a US$3.38 million seed round of financing, led by Amber Group, with participation from DWF Ventures, Mindfulness Capital, Web3Labs club, Credit Scend and others. According to reports, OlaXBT uses proprietary MCP (Model Context Protocol) technology and reinforcement learning to achieve automated market making, sentiment analysis and transaction execution. It is built on the BNB Smart Chain and contains a market consisting of interoperable MCP servers and chat-to-earn trading terminals.