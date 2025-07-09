Phantom puts perps in traders’ pockets as mobile-first derivatives go live

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 04:33
Perpetual futures see over $100 billion in daily trading volume, yet most platforms still cater to pros. Phantom’s mobile-first approach could be the bridge or the breaking point for retail adoption.

On July 8, Phantom, the crypto wallet best known for its seamless Solana and Ethereum integrations, rolled out perpetual futures trading directly within its app.

https://twitter.com/phantom/status/1942628993636917311

Unlike traditional perps platforms that overwhelm users with complex order books and advanced charting tools, Phantom’s implementation strips derivatives trading down to its basics, letting users open leveraged positions in a few taps, right next to their NFT collections and token balances.

The feature, powered by Hyperliquid’s infrastructure, offers over 100 markets, from blue chips like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to volatile meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE).

Can Phantom’s perps bridge the gap or widen the risk divide?

Phantom’s move into perpetual futures is a litmus test for crypto’s retail adoption. Derivatives account for nearly 75% of all crypto trading volume, yet most platforms remain daunting for casual users, with interfaces cluttered by advanced tools like conditional orders and depth charts.

By contrast, Phantom said in the press release that its integration reduces the process to three steps: fund a position with SOL (automatically converted to USDC), pick a market, and set leverage. No bridging assets, no separate exchange accounts, just a wallet-native experience.

The accessibility could be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it lowers the barrier for non-professionals to engage with leveraged markets, which have historically been dominated by hedge funds and algorithmic traders. On the other, it introduces the risks inherent to derivatives, such as liquidation, funding fees, and amplified losses, to an audience that may not fully understand the mechanics.

Phantom issued an explicit warning that the feature isn’t available in the U.K., where the Financial Conduct Authority has taken a hardline stance on crypto derivatives, especially for retail traders, since early 2021.

Other jurisdictions with strict derivatives regulations may follow suit, though Phantom has yet to release a full list of restricted regions.

