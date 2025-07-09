SharpLink’s ETH treasury experiment is starting to look like a model, not a gamble

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 04:06
Wink
LIKE$0.008226-1.73%
Ethereum
ETH$4,357.7-2.03%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001587-2.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00417--%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$1.0203-1.84%

In just three weeks, SharpLink’s ETH-per-share exposure jumped from 2.00 to 2.37. Once known for sports betting tech, the company is now setting institutional benchmarks in crypto treasury management, staking every coin, tracking exposure, and raising the bar.

In a press release dated July 8, Minneapolis-based iGaming giant SharpLink Gaming said it now holds 205,634 Ethereum (ETH) tokens on its balance sheet, after purchasing another 7,689 ETH in the first week of July at an average price of $2,501 per token.

SharpLink’s aggressive crypto pivot earlier this year saw it acquire 176,270.69 ETH, worth approximately $463 million at the time, as part of its treasury transformation, a move that positioned the company as the world’s second-largest Ethereum holder, behind only the Ethereum Foundation.

While this strategic shift mirrored a broader trend among public companies embracing crypto treasury strategies in 2025, SharpLink’s approach has been notably more comprehensive than that of most peers.

Unlike companies that dabble in crypto as a speculative side bet, SharpLink has gone all-in—staking 100% of its holdings, optimizing yield through restaking, and introducing transparency metrics that give shareholders direct insight into its Ethereum exposure.

SharpLink’s ETH concentration metric

SharpLink’s latest financial disclosures reveal the company’s new ETH Concentration metric, first introduced in June to track how many Ethereum tokens the company holds per 1,000 assumed diluted shares outstanding.

While the metric sounds deceptively simple, its concept has weighty implications. Unlike traditional diluted share calculations that account for potential equity adjustments, SharpLink’s ETH Concentration metric takes a maximalist approach, counting all possible shares while excluding typical accounting caveats like vesting conditions or exercise prices.

This creates what amounts to a worst-case scenario measurement, giving shareholders absolute clarity about their minimum ETH exposure per share. For a market still grappling with how to value crypto-heavy balance sheets, this level of transparency could become a new standard.

As of July 4, SharpLink’s ETH concentration stood at 2.37 ETH per 1,000 shares, up from 2.00 in early June, representing a 19% jump in just three weeks.

SharpLink’s shares jumped 26% to $15.93 following the announcement, reflecting approval of both the company’s $19.2 million ETH purchase last week and its plans to deploy another $37.2 million from a $64 million capital raise into additional Ethereum acquisitions.

The market reaction suggests growing confidence in SharpLink’s dual approach: aggressive accumulation paired with full utilization of staking protocols. As Ethereum solidifies its position at the center of decentralized finance and institutional adoption, the company’s treasury strategy may well become less an outlier and more a template.

For traditional investors still cautious about crypto, that could make all the difference.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001523+36.71%
1
1$0.005773+10.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001584-2.76%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7431-8.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03049+33.66%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003112-5.03%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00752-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tin tức Dogecoin: Sự chấp nhận tăng lên, các tổ chức đầu tư mua vào khi giá hướng đến Breakout lớn