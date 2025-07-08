OpenAI and the American Federation of Teachers launch National Academy for AI Teaching By: PANews 2025/07/08 22:51

AI $0.123 -1.52%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to OpenAI Newsroom, OpenAI announced today that it will cooperate with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) to launch the five-year "National Academy of AI Teaching" plan, which aims to help 400,000 teachers lead the application and teaching of AI in schools.