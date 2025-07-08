Semiconductor giant Sequans ditches cash for Bitcoin in $384m treasury overhaul

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 21:50
Bitcoin
BTC$121,202.82-0.68%

Sequans Communications is swapping traditional reserves for Bitcoin, funneling $384 million in newly raised capital into BTC. The company’s CEO cites Bitcoin’s “unique properties” as the driving force behind the strategic shift.

On July 8, France-based Sequans Communications announced the close of a $384 million private placement, with over 40 institutional investors backing its bold pivot toward a Bitcoin (BTC)-dominated treasury.

The raise, comprising $195 million in equity and $189 million in convertible debt, will be deployed almost entirely into BTC. This marks the most aggressive corporate move toward Bitcoin since Michael Saylor’s Strategy began the trend in 2020. Saylor’s Tysons Corner-based firm now holds 597,325 BTC, valued at $64.4 billion, with a $22 billion unrealized gain on its $42.4 billion investment.

Sequans CEO Georges Karam framed the Bitcoin pivot as a long-term hedge, pointing to the asset’s scarcity and resilience as superior to traditional cash reserves.

How Sequans pulled off its $384 million pivot

The speed of Sequans’ Bitcoin conversion is as notable as its scale. The raise came just weeks after the company first floated its pivot in a June announcement, suggesting investor interest was strong and the plan already in motion.

While Sequans has not disclosed the more than 40 participating investors, the involvement of regulated placement agents Northland Capital Markets and B. Riley Securities signals traditional finance’s ongoing willingness to back Bitcoin-centric strategies. Yorkville Securities, known for its deals with Crypto.com and Trump Media’s digital asset ventures, also played a role in closing the transaction.

In addition to the $195 million in equity and $189 million in convertible debt, investors received common stock warrants exercisable within 90 days. If fully executed, those warrants could add another $57.6 million to Sequans’ balance sheet. According to the company, proceeds will be used primarily to acquire Bitcoin, with the remainder allocated to support treasury-related corporate functions.

To carry out its new strategy, Sequans tapped Swan Bitcoin, an institutional service provider, to handle custody and execution. Swan’s involvement suggests Sequans prioritizes regulatory compliance and security, critical concerns for public companies dabbling in digital assets.

Meanwhile, Sequans’ NYSE listing remains in jeopardy. After the company’s market cap fell below $50 million, it entered a cure period to avoid delisting. The Bitcoin pivot, along with the capital injection, appears aimed at resetting its financial trajectory. Investors welcomed the move, with shares jumping 60% in pre-market trading, according to Yahoo Finance data. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001523+36.71%
1
1$0.005773+10.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001584-2.76%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7431-8.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03049+33.66%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003112-5.03%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00752-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tin tức Dogecoin: Sự chấp nhận tăng lên, các tổ chức đầu tư mua vào khi giá hướng đến Breakout lớn