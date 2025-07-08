Truth Social submits S-1 filing to SEC, plans to launch crypto blue chip ETF By: PANews 2025/07/08 20:33

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the SEC's official website, Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, BT has submitted an S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to issue a crypto blue chip ETF. The fund is registered in Nevada and its annual settlement date is September 30th of each year. The S-1 document shows that it plans to issue a passive crypto blue chip ETF with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cronos and Ripple as its main assets. The trust was initiated by Yorkville America Digital, LLC, with an initial asset allocation ratio of 70% for Bitcoin, 15% for Ethereum, 8% for Solana, 5% for Cronos, and 2% for Ripple. The ETF will be listed and traded on the NYSE Arca, aiming to provide investors with an investment channel for a basket of mainstream crypto assets.