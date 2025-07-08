BlackRock hits 700K BTC milestone with latest purchase

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:06
Bitcoin
BTC$121,060.65-0.79%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0003679-5.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00418+0.23%

Asset manager and ETF issuer BlackRock has been steadily stacking Bitcoin, pushing its holdings to new highs.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) now holds over 700,000 BTC (BTC), accounting for roughly 55% of the total Bitcoin held across all US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Valued at over $80 billion at current prices, the milestone follows its latest purchase of 1,388 BTC as part of its ongoing aggressive accumulation, according to ApolloSats co-founder Thomas Fahrer.

IBIT has recorded immense success since launched, amassing $76 billion in assets under management (AUM) and accounting for 96% of net inflows across all Bitcoin ETFs to date. The fund has constantly reinforced its position as a top performer among the investment products that debuted in January 2024, now generating more annual revenue than BlackRock’s long-standing S&P 500 ETF, IVV.

Despite IVV holding significantly more AUM at $624 billion, the Bitcoin fund has turned into a bigger moneymaker for the world’s largest asset manager, earning $187.2 million in annual fees over the other’s $187.1 million.

With its portfolio milestone, BlackRock ranks among the largest Bitcoin holders globally, surpassing even top corporate holders like Strategy, Tesla, and Coinbase.

Several industry figures have called the milestone remarkable. ETF Store president Nate Geraci reacted to the news on X, noting that the 700,000 BTC milestone in just 18 months is “ridiculous.” 

BlackRock also led the latest wave of Bitcoin ETF inflows on July 7, pulling about $165 million of the total $217 million recorded, according to SoSoValue data.

IBIT’s rapid rise has started to attract global attention. Recently, Bloomberg reported that Italy’s UniCredit SpA plans to launch a five-year, dollar-denominated investment certificate tied to IBIT for professional investors. The product will offer exposure to digital assets without requiring direct crypto custody or wallets.

Meanwhile, BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF is also gaining momentum, posting steady inflows and nearing $5 billion in AUM.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001523+36.71%
1
1$0.005773+10.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001584-2.76%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7431-8.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03049+33.66%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003112-5.03%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00752-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tin tức Dogecoin: Sự chấp nhận tăng lên, các tổ chức đầu tư mua vào khi giá hướng đến Breakout lớn