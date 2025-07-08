The recommendation of typical cases of Metaverse in 2025 has been launched, focusing on digital people, products, parks and standards

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television and other four departments recently issued a notice to organize the recommendation of typical cases of the Metaverse in 2025. The recommendation scope includes typical digital human cases of the Metaverse, typical product cases of the Metaverse, typical park cases of the Metaverse and typical standard cases of the Metaverse. The creativity, products, technologies and related patents of the application cases belong to the applicant, who must have independent intellectual property rights and no intellectual property disputes. Among them, the applicant of the digital human case must have all the intellectual property rights of the virtual image involved in the case or have obtained the legal authorization of the right holder. The application case should have a high technical level and complete implementation, with strong representativeness, innovation and scalability, and have strong reference significance and promotion value for related industries or enterprises.

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
