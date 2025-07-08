Metaplanet plans to acquire Japanese digital bank using Bitcoin as leverage

PANews reported on July 8 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet is accelerating the accumulation of Bitcoin and plans to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to obtain funds for the acquisition of profitable businesses, including the possible acquisition of a Japanese digital bank.

Metaplanet was originally a hotel operator. It has been using Bitcoin as a tool to fight inflation since 2024. It currently holds 15,555 Bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings to more than 210,000 Bitcoins by 2027, accounting for 1% of the total Bitcoin supply.

CEO Simon Gerovich said that the next stage will be to use Bitcoin mortgage financing for expansion. Since the beginning of this year, the company's stock price has risen by more than 345%, and its market value has exceeded US$7 billion.