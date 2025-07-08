Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment rose by more than 600% and announced a stablecoin cooperation with AnchorX By: PANews 2025/07/08 15:29

According to PANews on July 8, Hong Kong-listed Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose by more than 600% today, with the price rising to as high as HK$15. It is now trading at HK$12.4, up more than 531%. Yesterday, it was reported that Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment and AnchorX reached a strategic cooperation to explore the application of stablecoin AxCNH .