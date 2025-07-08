BlackRock IBIT's Bitcoin holdings exceed 700,000 By: PANews 2025/07/08 14:20

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cointelegraph, after receiving another $164.6 million in inflows on Monday, the number of bitcoins held by the spot Bitcoin ETF under BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, has just exceeded 700,000, currently worth about $75.5 billion. Apollo founder Thomas Fahrer said that BlackRock's IBIT currently holds 700,307 bitcoins.