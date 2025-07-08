Yao Zhisheng, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference: It is recommended that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region G

By: PANews
2025/07/08 11:41
Gravity
G$0.009721-1.34%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01691-1.39%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Ming Pao, Yao Zhisheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that stablecoins are a major opportunity for Hong Kong's financial development. In terms of international market payment needs, there will not be too many application scenarios for Hong Kong dollar stablecoins, and the usage volume cannot be too large. For Hong Kong, the development of stablecoins is not mainly because of how important the Hong Kong dollar stablecoin itself is, but because Hong Kong can take the lead in the field of stablecoins for the internationalization of the RMB, become the main platform for offshore RMB stablecoins, and thus create a global stablecoin issuance hub. The biggest opportunity for Hong Kong's stablecoins is to develop RMB stablecoins. Yao Zhisheng added that he would recommend that the SAR government seek central support to develop an officially certified offshore RMB stablecoin in Hong Kong to enhance market confidence in offshore RMB stablecoins and promote their development, so as to make offshore RMB stablecoins bigger and stronger.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001523+37.20%
1
1$0.005786+10.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001594-2.02%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7471-8.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03057+34.84%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003123-4.75%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00752-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi