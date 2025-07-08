The crypto sector generally fell back, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by more than 4%, and BTC falling below $108,000

PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sectors generally experienced a correction after continuous rises. Among them, the SocialFi sector fell 4.02% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Toncoin (TON) fell 4.21%, and Chiliz (CHZ) fell 3.48%. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.40%, but once exceeded $109,000 during the session and now fell back to $107,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.69% and pulled back to around $2,500.

In other sectors, the PayFi sector fell 0.86% in 24 hours, with Monero (XMR) and Telcoin (TEL) falling 3.01% and 3.32% respectively; the CeFi sector fell 1.00%, of which Hyperliquid (HYPE) fell 5.07%; the Layer1 sector fell 1.66%, among which Sui (SUI) and Avalanche (AVAX) fell 3.04% and 3.52% respectively; the DeFi sector fell 2.07%, with Aave (AAVE) and Ondo Finance (ONDO) falling 3.05% and 3.20% respectively; the Layer2 sector fell 2.58%, with Celestia (TIA) falling 5.28%; the Meme sector fell 3.44%, with SPX6900 (SPX) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) falling 8.32% and 8.63% respectively.