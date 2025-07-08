South Korean software developer Polaris Office files trademark application for Korean won stablecoin By: PANews 2025/07/08 10:48

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptonews, South Korean software developer Polaris Office applied to register a Korean won stablecoin trademark named POLAKRW, becoming the latest company to join the Korean stablecoin craze. The company submitted a total of 102 trademark applications involving three categories: encrypted asset programs, electronic payment services, and blockchain technology development.