"The whale that shorted BTC four times since March 2025" has once again exceeded $100 million in short positions By: PANews 2025/07/08 11:28

BTC $121 189,24 -0,69%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the short position of the "BTC whale who shorted four times since March 2025" has exceeded 100 million US dollars again. The trader has accumulated a profit of 14.2 million US dollars in this round of short selling. The remaining positions were originally in a floating loss state, and have turned losses into profits through continuous increase in positions. Currently, the position is 1097.47 BTC, the opening price is 107,926.6 US dollars, the forced liquidation price is 116,510 US dollars, and the current floating profit after accounting for funding costs is 1.605 million US dollars.