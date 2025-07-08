Trump Calls Elon Musk A Train Wreck as Political Rift Deepens

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/08 06:46
MemeCore
M$2,06332-4,48%
Threshold
T$0,0154-0,38%
Union
U$0,002513-52,74%
PepeFork
PORK$0,00000003757-5,76%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0002843-9,19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,579-2,84%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,00000009089-2,96%

U.S. President Donald Trump branded former special government employee Elon Musk a “train wreck” on Truth Social Sunday night after the Tesla billionaire announced the formation of a new political party on Saturday.

Donald Trump Unleashes on Elon Musk

Trump had some choice words for Musk after he announced the creation of the “America Party” in a Saturday, July 5 X post.

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump stated in part in the July 6 social media post. “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States…”

Trump also took a swipe at his Democratic political opponents – who have spoken out against his latest crypto ventures in recent months – by stating that they had “lost their confidence and their minds!”

“The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats,” Trump added.

Elon Musk Criticizes Trump’s Big Beautiful Big

Trump’s commentary comes amid a growing divide between Musk and the sitting U.S. president just months after the X CEO stepped away from his White House role.

Musk has openly expressed criticism of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” in recent weeks, arguing that the budget legislation would negatively impact America’s economy.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” he wrote. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

Trump indicated in Sunday’s Truth Social post that the long term crypto investor was unhappy with the bill’s lack of an electric vehicle mandate.

“I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate – It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had,” Trump said. “He said he had no problems with that – I was very surprised!”

It remains to be seen what stance the America Party will have toward digital assets once fully fleshed out.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,001523+37,20%
1
1$0,005786+10,10%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001594-2,02%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0,7471-8,74%
Moonveil
MORE$0,03057+34,84%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0,00000003011-15,84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00003123-4,75%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0,00752-0,66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi