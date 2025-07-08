TON Foundation Clarifies Golden Visa Project Has No Official UAE Backing

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/08 05:12
ChainAware
AWARE$0.002223+2.30%
RealLink
REAL$0.08179-0.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01248+0.48%
TONCOIN
TON$2.748-0.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011199+2.82%

The TON Foundation has clarified its involvement in a digital residency initiative after confusion spread across social media regarding a purported UAE-backed Golden Visa program tied to the blockchain network.

In a statement released on Monday, the foundation explains that while discussions around a potential digital residency concept are underway, the initiative is not officially endorsed by the United Arab Emirates government.

This weekend reports emerged Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network, unveiled an innovative staking-based Golden Visa program. According to the report, participants can secure long-term residency by staking crypto, rather than meeting the income thresholds.

This latest clarification from TON Foundation follows premature reports that circulated over the weekend suggesting TON was offering Golden Visas in partnership with UAE authorities.

Independent Collaboration, Not Government-Endorsed

“The TON Foundation is aware of the premature announcement that circulated on X regarding a UAE Golden Visa initiative offered by TON,” the group said. “While we understand the community’s interest and enthusiasm, it’s necessary to provide clarity.”

According to the foundation, the concept originated from an independent collaboration between TON and a licensed partner with expertise in blockchain infrastructure and tokenized assets. The project has not been developed under any formal arrangement with UAE government bodies.

“There is no official Golden Visa program launched in partnership with the government of the United Arab Emirates,” the statement read. “Nor has any governmental endorsement been granted to TON.”

Early-Stage Exploration With No Guaranteed Residency

The foundation stressed that this is an early-stage effort intended to explore how blockchain technology might support compliant, real-world pathways to residency in the future.

Importantly, it noted that any applications made under the pilot would not guarantee visa issuance, which remains solely under the authority of UAE government agencies.

TON also aligned itself with a joint statement issued by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

These entities confirm that no official digital residency or investment visa programs have been approved or launched in collaboration with TON.

Commitment to Regulatory Transparency

“We welcome the clarity provided and appreciate the UAE’s ongoing commitment to regulatory transparency,” the foundation said. “Should official involvement emerge in the future, it will be communicated transparently and through the appropriate channels.”

As the crypto sector continues to explore integrations between digital identity, blockchain infrastructure, and global mobility, TON says it remains focused on responsible innovation. “Our focus remains the same: bringing real-world assets and digital access together on-chain.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001523+37.20%
1
1$0.005786+10.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001594-2.02%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7471-8.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03057+34.84%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003123-4.75%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00752-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi