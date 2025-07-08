Strategy to raise $4.2b via STRD stock sale to fund new Bitcoin purchases

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 00:50
Stride
STRD$0.0675+5.46%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Octavia
VIA$0.016-3.03%

Bitcoin giant Strategy is preparing to make a massive $4.2 billion Bitcoin purchase, funded with more stock sales.

After taking a brief pause in purchases, Michael Saylor’s Strategy is preparing for another massive Bitcoin (BTC) buy. On Monday, July 7, the Bitcoin investment firm announced a $4.2 billion at-the-market stock offering.

The company is selling a 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker STRD. The stock pays a 10% dividend, has priority over other stocks in liquidations, and has no fixed maturity rate.

Strategy will sell these shares over a period of time, at their market price. This is typically done to avoid a large supply shock that could tank the stock’s price. The proceeds of the sales will go toward buying Bitcoin, paying dividends on other preferred shares, and funding its operations.

$4.2B sale comes after Strategy’s Bitcoin hiatus

The latest purchase comes after a brief hiatus in the weekly reporting period from June 30 and July 9. This was the first week in which Strategy made no Bitcoin purchases since early April, briefly pausing its aggressive BTC accumulation.

The last time that Strategy raised capital was on June 10 this year in an underwritten public offering. At the time, the company raised $979.7 million from direct investments from investment banks. These banks bought shares upfront and then sold them to the public.

So far, Strategy has amassed $64.4 billion worth of Bitcoin, or 597,325 BTC. This accumulation brought $22 billion in unrealized profits, as this BTC was bought for a total of $42.4 billion. The total amount of Strategy’s BTC tokens now makes up nearly 3% of the total supply, making it by far the largest corporate holder.

Still, its leveraged Bitcoin purchases are causing some concerns over sustainability, especially if Bitcoin’s price falls substantially.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7494-8.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03149+38.78%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000313-4.36%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.0075-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu MIT và đồng sáng lập Zcash Madars Virza đã khơi mào một cuộc tranh luận mới về tiền điện tử bảo mật sau khi lập luận rằng hệ thống shielded pool của Zcash mang lại tính ẩn danh mạnh mẽ hơn đáng kể so với mô hình chữ ký vòng của Monero—và rằng những lựa chọn thiết kế của Zcash cũng mang lại lợi thế so với Bitcoin trong thế giới hậu lượng tử. Virza đã định hình cuộc thảo luận với một cập nhật sắc bén đến […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
Edge
EDGE$0.2621-7.55%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00294-0.47%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Robert Kiyosaki Tuyên Bố 60/40 Đã Chết, Chỉ Ra Bitcoin Là Con Đường Đến Tự Do Tài Chính

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi