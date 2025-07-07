Stablecoin adoption on Arbitrum mainnet is at an all-time high

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 23:21

Arbitrum is quickly becoming one of the favored blockchains for stablecoins, which are rapidly expanding.

Arbitrum (ARB) stablecoin adoption is growing rapidly. On Monday, July 7, the total stablecoin market cap of the chain reached an all-time high, surpassing $6.8 billion in value. The figure includes both natively minted stablecoins and bridged stablecoins.

Stablecoin supply by blockchain | Source: Artemis Capital

This figure puts Arbitrum in fifth place among blockchains. Ethereum (ETH) still dominates, with $127 billion, while Tron (TRX) is in second place at $81 billion. BNB Chain (BNB) and Solana (SOL) follow in third and fourth place, at around $10 billion.

In the past few weeks, Arbitrum has seen significant stablecoin inflows. For the week ending on June 2, Arbitrum recorded $381 million in stablecoin inflows, more than any other chain. At the same time, Ethereum saw $374 million in outflows.

Arbitrum has over 1 million stablecoin wallets

Out of the total $249.8 billion in stablecoin supply, Arbitrum now controls 2.6%. What’s more, as of June 25, Arbitrum had 1.3 million active addresses that hold stablecoins. In this metric, BNB leads with 11.8 million, followed by Tron with 9.6 million.

Stablecoin active addresses by blockchain

It is important to note that the stablecoin supply can be calculated in different ways. For example, Artemis measures this figure by combining all stablecoin balances on the chain, including those deployed in DeFi liquidity pools, derivatives, etc. DeFiLlama tracks just stablecoin wallet balances, which stand at $3.465 billion. Notably, 61.14% of these balances are in USDC.

Despite significant stablecoin adoption, Arbitrum’s price has been trending downward. Over the last 30 days, ARB has fallen from a high of $0.4255 to its current value of $0.3284. This is despite the latest partnership with the trading app Robinhood, in what is likely a “buy the rumor, sell the news” trend.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7494-8.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03149+38.78%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000313-4.36%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.0075-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu MIT và đồng sáng lập Zcash Madars Virza đã khơi mào một cuộc tranh luận mới về tiền điện tử bảo mật sau khi lập luận rằng hệ thống shielded pool của Zcash mang lại tính ẩn danh mạnh mẽ hơn đáng kể so với mô hình chữ ký vòng của Monero—và rằng những lựa chọn thiết kế của Zcash cũng mang lại lợi thế so với Bitcoin trong thế giới hậu lượng tử. Virza đã định hình cuộc thảo luận với một cập nhật sắc bén đến […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
Edge
EDGE$0.2621-7.55%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00294-0.47%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Robert Kiyosaki Tuyên Bố 60/40 Đã Chết, Chỉ Ra Bitcoin Là Con Đường Đến Tự Do Tài Chính

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi