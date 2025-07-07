Semler Scientific purchased 187 Bitcoins, with a YTD return of 29% By: PANews 2025/07/07 20:39

PANews reported on July 7 that Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, purchased 187 bitcoins for $ 20 million. The company currently holds a total of 4,636 bitcoins. The year-to-date ( YTD ) bitcoin investment yield has reached 29% .