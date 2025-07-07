UK Treasury Targets Crypto Tax Evaders with £300 Fines Starting January 2026

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/07 20:48
Threshold
T$0.01544-0.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1108+0.81%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006853-0.26%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001686-3.54%

The UK Treasury has unveiled a comprehensive crackdown on crypto tax evasion, introducing £300 fines for individuals who refuse to share personal details with crypto service providers starting January 2026.

According to a Daily Mail report, the new Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) will require holders of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other digital currencies to share their tax reference numbers with crypto platforms or face penalties.

Treasury officials project the initiative will close loopholes in crypto taxation and generate up to £315 million in additional revenue by April 2030.

Source: PA Archive (The Standard)

Exchequer Secretary James Murray emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to eliminate tax avoidance, stating that the rules will ensure “tax dodgers have nowhere to hide” and the government will be able to fund essential public services through improved compliance.

Both crypto users and service providers will face financial penalties for non-compliance, creating a dual-layer enforcement mechanism that holds both parties accountable for every transaction.

New Compliance Framework Puts Pressure on Platforms and Users

Crypto service providers operating in the UK will bear significant responsibility under the new framework, as they are required to collect and verify customer tax information before facilitating any transactions.

Platforms that fail to obtain accurate tax reference numbers or provide complete transaction records to HM Revenue and Customs will face their own financial penalties, which are currently not disclosed.

The reporting requirements extend beyond simple trading activities to encompass staking rewards, DeFi yield farming, NFT transactions, and any other crypto-related income generation.

Non-compliant individuals face penalties of £300 per instance, while service providers risk separate fines for failing to maintain accurate records or provide the required information to tax authorities.

Source: Daily Mail (From left to right; Treasury Parliamentary Secretary Emma Reynolds, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury Spencer Livermore)

Murray also described the framework as part of a broader effort to ensure “everyone pays their fair share,” positioning the crackdown as essential for maintaining public funding for nurses, police, and other vital services.

Service providers will need to adapt their onboarding processes and customer management systems to accommodate the new data collection requirements, potentially increasing operational costs that could be passed to users.

Global Momentum Builds Around Crypto Tax Enforcement

Britain’s move is part of a worldwide trend toward stricter cryptocurrency tax compliance, with multiple jurisdictions implementing similar reporting frameworks designed to capture previously hidden digital asset profits.

The European Union’s DAC8 directive, which takes effect in 2026, will require crypto platforms across all member states to share customer transaction data with tax authorities, creating a continent-wide information exchange network.

Recent data from Denmark reveals the scale of the challenge facing tax authorities, with over 90% of crypto traders failing to report gains despite mandatory exchange reporting requirements implemented in 2019.

Nordic countries appear particularly aggressive in their approach, with Norway estimating that roughly 88% of crypto traders omitted gains in 2023, while Denmark is now considering a 42% tax on unrealized cryptocurrency gains.

Thailand has taken the opposite approach, offering a five-year personal income tax exemption on crypto capital gains for transactions conducted through licensed platforms, seeking to attract international investment and establish itself as a digital asset hub.

As it stands now, some jurisdictions are tightening enforcement, while others compete for crypto capital through favorable tax treatment.

These approaches, however, create both opportunities and challenges for crypto investors, who may increasingly start to consider tax implications when choosing where to trade or establish residency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7494-8.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03149+38.78%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000313-4.36%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.0075-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu MIT và đồng sáng lập Zcash Madars Virza đã khơi mào một cuộc tranh luận mới về tiền điện tử bảo mật sau khi lập luận rằng hệ thống shielded pool của Zcash mang lại tính ẩn danh mạnh mẽ hơn đáng kể so với mô hình chữ ký vòng của Monero—và rằng những lựa chọn thiết kế của Zcash cũng mang lại lợi thế so với Bitcoin trong thế giới hậu lượng tử. Virza đã định hình cuộc thảo luận với một cập nhật sắc bén đến […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
Edge
EDGE$0.2621-7.55%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00294-0.47%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Robert Kiyosaki Tuyên Bố 60/40 Đã Chết, Chỉ Ra Bitcoin Là Con Đường Đến Tự Do Tài Chính

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi