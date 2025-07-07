Bitcoin price outlook: $108k CME gap may trigger short-term pullback

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 20:56
Bitcoin
BTC$121,561.8-0.36%
MAY
MAY$0.0376-1.82%
Major
MAJOR$0.11936+0.61%

Bitcoin remains stuck in a tight range between $100,000 and $110,000. A CME futures gap at $108K adds pressure for a retrace as traders watch for a breakout backed by volume.

Bitcoin (BTC) is consolidating between two major high time frame levels: $110,000 as range resistance and $100,169 as range support. A recent failed breakout to $111,960 followed by a quick re-entry into the range confirms a deviation, a classic hallmark of range-bound price action. Without strong volume, BTC is likely to continue oscillating within this zone. Traders are now focused on a CME futures gap at $108,300, which adds to the probability of a short-term retrace this week.

Key technical points

  • Range Resistance at $110K: Price rejected from this zone after a false breakout.
  • Range Support at $100,169: Backed by a swing low at $98,200.
  • CME Futures Gap at $108,300: Historically, 90% of CME gaps get filled, this one may attract price action soon.
Bitcoin price outlook: $108k CME gap may trigger short-term pullback - 1

Bitcoin has been locked between $110,000 and $100,169 ever since the deviation above $111,960 failed to hold. This reaffirms the idea that BTC is currently in a rotational environment where failed breakouts and breakdowns are met with mean reversion. With no volume-backed conviction to push beyond the range, BTC continues to oscillate between these critical levels.

Currently, price is hovering around the range high near $110,000, which also aligns with the value area high on the volume profile. Unless BTC can close decisively above this level on strong volume, the structure favors continued consolidation or a move back toward range support.

Bitcoin price outlook: $108k CME gap may trigger short-term pullback - 2

Of particular interest this week is the CME futures gap left open at $108,300 following Bitcoin’s weekend rally. Since CME Bitcoin futures don’t trade on weekends, the gap formed when markets reopened, a phenomenon with strong historical weight.

Over 90% of these gaps get filled, often within days. This gives traders a technical target and increases the likelihood of a pullback in the near term, possibly toward that level. Unless the range is broken with decisive volume, this pattern of deviation and return is likely to persist. The $100,169 support zone remains crucial if price does begin to drop, especially if it follows a gap-fill move.

What to expect in the coming price action

Bitcoin is likely to continue range-bound this week unless a high-volume breakout occurs. A retrace toward $108,000 is probable due to the CME gap, with $100,000 remaining key support.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7494-8.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03149+38.78%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000313-4.36%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.0075-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu MIT và đồng sáng lập Zcash Madars Virza đã khơi mào một cuộc tranh luận mới về tiền điện tử bảo mật sau khi lập luận rằng hệ thống shielded pool của Zcash mang lại tính ẩn danh mạnh mẽ hơn đáng kể so với mô hình chữ ký vòng của Monero—và rằng những lựa chọn thiết kế của Zcash cũng mang lại lợi thế so với Bitcoin trong thế giới hậu lượng tử. Virza đã định hình cuộc thảo luận với một cập nhật sắc bén đến […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
Edge
EDGE$0.2621-7.55%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00294-0.47%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Robert Kiyosaki Tuyên Bố 60/40 Đã Chết, Chỉ Ra Bitcoin Là Con Đường Đến Tự Do Tài Chính

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi