Strategy hits pause on Bitcoin binge after $14b Q2 windfall

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 21:24
Bitcoin
BTC$121,537.25-0.38%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04607-8.04%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003127-4.60%

After amassing 2.8% of Bitcoin’s total supply, Strategy takes a brief hiatus, reporting zero BTC acquisitions for the first time in three months. Meanwhile, a $14 billion unrealized gain in Q2 proves the company’s treasury play works.

According to a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, Strategy made no Bitcoin (BTC) purchases between June 30 and July 6, marking its first week without adding to its treasury since early April.

The buying freeze comes just as the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm reported a staggering $14.05 billion unrealized gain on its digital asset holdings for Q2, offset by a $4.04 billion deferred tax expense. With 597,325 BTC now worth $64.4 billion at current prices, Strategy’s aggressive accumulation strategy has delivered a $22 billion paper profit on its $42.4 billion total investment.

Strategy’s Bitcoin pause: a calculated move or sign of market fatigue?

The abrupt halt in Strategy’s relentless Bitcoin buying spree raises questions about what’s next for the company that now holds nearly 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. While Michael Saylor’s quip about “some weeks you just need to HODL” played well on social media, the real story lies in the numbers.

The $14 billion Q2 windfall underscores the success of Strategy’s aggressive accumulation strategy, but the pause suggests a moment of recalibration rather than retreat.

The Form 8-K filing reveals more than just a week of inactivity. Strategy’s last Bitcoin purchase came on June 29, when it added 4,980 BTC for $531.9 million at an average price of $106,801 per coin. Since then, the company has held steady, even as Bitcoin’s price fluctuated between $105,000 and $110,000.

Coming on the heels of a $14.05 billion unrealized gain, Strategy may be pausing to recalibrate its tax position or rebalance its funding sources, especially after exhausting much of its initial $42 billion capital raise plan. Notably, the firm incurred a $4.04 billion deferred tax expense tied to that fair value gain, and while unrealized gains don’t generate cash, tax liabilities do.

Strategy’s acquisitions have been fueled by a mix of stock sales and debt offerings. In Q2 alone, the company raised $6.8 billion from at-the-market sales of its Class A common stock ($MSTR) and three perpetual preferred stock offerings: STRK, STRF, and STRD.

These instruments, with dividend yields ranging from 8% to 10%, have allowed Strategy to tap into investor appetite for yield while avoiding outright dilution. But the funding model isn’t without risks. The company’s “42/42” plan, which is an expansion of its original $21 billion target, now aims to raise $84 billion by 2027 through equity and convertible notes.

While this aggressive approach has worked so far, it leaves Strategy exposed to shifts in investor sentiment, particularly if Bitcoin’s price stagnates or declines.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7494-8.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03149+38.78%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000313-4.36%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.0075-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu MIT và đồng sáng lập Zcash Madars Virza đã khơi mào một cuộc tranh luận mới về tiền điện tử bảo mật sau khi lập luận rằng hệ thống shielded pool của Zcash mang lại tính ẩn danh mạnh mẽ hơn đáng kể so với mô hình chữ ký vòng của Monero—và rằng những lựa chọn thiết kế của Zcash cũng mang lại lợi thế so với Bitcoin trong thế giới hậu lượng tử. Virza đã định hình cuộc thảo luận với một cập nhật sắc bén đến […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
Edge
EDGE$0.2621-7.55%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00294-0.47%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Robert Kiyosaki Tuyên Bố 60/40 Đã Chết, Chỉ Ra Bitcoin Là Con Đường Đến Tự Do Tài Chính

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi