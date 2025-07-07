Metaplanet inches closer to top 4 BTC corporate holders with fresh $238 million buy

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:48
Bitcoin
BTC$121,506.43-0.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Major
MAJOR$0.11939+0.61%

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has made another major investment to boost its Bitcoin portfolio.

According to the firm’s latest disclosure, it purchased an additional 2,205 Bitcoin (BTC) for roughly $237.9 million (34.49 billion yen). The tokens were obtained at an average cost of 15.64 million yen per bitcoin, approximately $107,800, now bringing its total holdings to 15,555 BTC.

The latest purchase marks the firm’s largest single-day purchase since commencing its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, funded by a mix of bond issuances and stock warrant exercises.

Just days prior to this acquisition, Metaplanet redeemed 6 billion yen worth of bonds issued in late June, using proceeds from newly exercised warrants. The company has consistently followed this approach, raising capital and converting it directly into Bitcoin to expand its treasury holdings.

So far, the Tokyo-based firm has now spent a total of 225.8 billion yen, around $1.6 billion, on Bitcoin since beginning its treasury strategy, with an average cost basis of 14.5 million yen per BTC. This continues to build momentum toward its bigger goal of reaching 30,000 BTC by the end of the year, 100,000 BTC by 2026, and 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Metaplanet recently entered the top five list of corporate Bitcoin holders, overtaking firms like Tesla and Coinbase. However, with its latest purchases, it’s now closing in on the fourth spot.

The company is less than 4,000 BTC behind mining and digital infrastructure company Riot Platforms, which holds 19,225 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries data. Should the firm keep up its current pace, it could soon overtake Riot to claim the number four position.

Metaplanet also reported a 129.4% BTC Yield for Q2, with an additional 15.1% in the first week of July. It gained 5,237 BTC in Q2, valued at roughly 82.5 billion yen (about $513 million), and another 2,017 BTC in early July, worth around 31.8 billion yen (about $198 million).

If the firm hits its long-term goal of 210,000 BTC by 2027, it would control about 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7494-8.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03149+38.78%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000313-4.36%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.0075-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu MIT và đồng sáng lập Zcash Madars Virza đã khơi mào một cuộc tranh luận mới về tiền điện tử bảo mật sau khi lập luận rằng hệ thống shielded pool của Zcash mang lại tính ẩn danh mạnh mẽ hơn đáng kể so với mô hình chữ ký vòng của Monero—và rằng những lựa chọn thiết kế của Zcash cũng mang lại lợi thế so với Bitcoin trong thế giới hậu lượng tử. Virza đã định hình cuộc thảo luận với một cập nhật sắc bén đến […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
Edge
EDGE$0.2621-7.55%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00294-0.47%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Robert Kiyosaki Tuyên Bố 60/40 Đã Chết, Chỉ Ra Bitcoin Là Con Đường Đến Tự Do Tài Chính

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi